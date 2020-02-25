Michael B. Jordan Set For CinemaCon’s Male Star Award

Michael B. Jordan will be honored with the Male Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon in the spring. The Just Mercy star has Without Remorse, a Navy SEAL thriller written by Taylor Sheridan from Tom Clancy’s novel, releasing in September.

CinemaCon; Shutterstock

“From the moment Michael B. Jordan appeared onscreen in Fruitvale Station, he put movie audiences on notice that he would be a force to be reckoned with in the industry for many years to come,” said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, the annual trade show of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “With his dynamic performances in a wide range of roles from Adonis Creed in the Creed films to Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and everything in between, Jordan has shown that he brings a depth of passion and dedication to telling a story like no other.”

Without Remorse sees Jordan star as John Clark, a rogue ex-Navy SEAL who is offered a chance at redemption when the U.S. government releases him from prison to lead a Black Ops mission targeting the people responsible for killing his team and family. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the pic also stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell.

CinemaCon 2020 is set for March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and Jordan will receive his award during CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony on the final night at the Colosseum there.