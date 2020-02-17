MGM Television Hires ‘The Bible’ Showrunner Richard Bedser To Expand International Non-Scripted Division

MGM Television is expanding its international unscripted division with the hire of The Bible showrunner Richard Bedser.

Bedser joins the company, based out of London, as EVP of Factual Series, Documentaries and Specials, reporting to MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television, Barry Poznick.

This comes after Bedser’s All3Media-backed scripted producer Two Halves Pictures closed at the end of last year.

MGM Television planted its flag in the sand in the UK in November with the hire of former Channel 4 exec Dom Bird.

Prior to launching Two Halves Pictures, Bedser worked closely with Mark Burnett, MGM’s Worldwide Television Chairman and Roma Downey as showrunner on History’s The Bible miniseries and NBC’s A.D. He also exec produced their feature film Son of God.

Bedser spent five years as the Managing and Creative Director of Burnett and Downey’s LightWorkers Media, based out of London. Bedser’s additional credits include writer of the Gettysburg (History) and writer and director of Ocean of Fear for Discovery’s Shark Week.

“Roma and I are delighted that Richard has re-joined us. Every time we’ve worked together it’s resulted in critical and commercial successes and we know that’s about to happen again in an even bigger way,” said Mark Burnett, MGM’s Worldwide Television Chairman.

“Richard is a prolific producer whose knowledge and experience working in both the US and UK markets will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand MGM TV’s unscripted footprint internationally,” added Poznick. “He has a proven track record in creating powerful and commercially successful documentary series and specials across multiple networks, and we’re excited to launch our new international docs division under his stewardship.”