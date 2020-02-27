Brian & Domhnall Gleeson To Write & Star In Merman-Produced Comedy ‘Frank Of Ireland’ For Amazon & Channel 4

Amazon Studios and UK network Channel 4 are reuniting on a new comedy from Sharon Horgan’s Merman. The U.S. streamer and the British public service broadcaster have ordered Frank of Ireland, a comedy series starring and written by brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson.

The six-part series centers on Frank Marron, played by Brian Gleeson, is a 32-year-old misanthropic musician who lives in Dublin with his mother, played by Pom Boyd (Rosie). Domhnall Gleeson plays Frank’s wingman. The Dublin Murders stars Sarah Greene and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor also feature.

It is written by Brian and Domhnall Gleeson and Michael Moloney (Your Bad Self) and produced by Merman, the production company set up by Catastrophe co-creator and star Horgan and Clelia Mountford. Merman is the producer of series including Hulu and Channel 4 comedy This Way Up and BBC Two comedy Motherland.

Brian Gleeson stars as Jimmy McCavern in BBC period gangster drama Peaky Blinders and he has featured in Channel 4/Hulu comedy The Bisexual as well as feature films including Hellboy and Snow White and the Huntsman. Domhnall Gleeson stars in upcoming HBO romantic comedy thriller Run, exec produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and featured as General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford exec produce alongside Brian Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Michael Moloney. The series is produced by Rory Gilmartin and directed by MJ Delaney. Filming is set for Dublin and Belfast. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Brian, Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Michael Moloney said, “We’re so excited to work with MJ, Sharon, and Clelia on this, our first and, we’ve been told, last television series.”

Sharon Horgan, Merman Co-Founder, added, “Working with the Gleeson Brothers has been like living in a very funny, existential dreamscape. I laughed so much making the pilot that it became annoying. So Clelia and I are very glad and relieved they still chose to make this series with us.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Domhnall and Brian to Channel 4 for their comedy debut. They are talented in ways Frank and his wildest dreams could only hope to emulate; we can’t wait for viewers to see the unashamedly ridiculous and hilarious new show they’ve created.”

Brad Beale, Vice President of Worldwide Content Licensing, Amazon Studios, added, “Frank of Ireland is smart, wholly original and incredibly funny. We’re thrilled to work with Brian and Domhnall to bring our Prime Video customers this terrific new comedy.”

The Gleeson brothers are repped by Paradigm and The Agency in Ireland.