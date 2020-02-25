Melissa Leo & Zazie Beetz To Star In ‘Shelter’ For Mandalay Pictures & Exec Producer Sam Rockwell

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Melissa Leo and Joker and Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz have been set to star in drama pic Shelter.

Jen Gerber is directing from a script by David Rysdahl, who is also in the cast as a troubled father who reconnects with his estranged daughter after they find themselves homeless in the middle of a winter storm. Desperate for shelter, the duo returns to his mother’s (Leo) home in rural Minnesota where they fake an illness in hopes of quickly getting back on their feet. Hala Finley (Man With A Plan) stars as the daughter.

Producers are Jason Michael Berman (Mediterranea) of Mandalay Pictures and Mark Berger of Play Hooky Productions, along with Bradley Pilz and Datari Turner. Executive Producers are Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz and Will Raynor. The movie will shoot in New Ulm, Minnesota.

“At a time when this country is so politically divided, I’m thrilled to be working with such an incredible cast and crew to deliver a timely story about forgiveness and hope,” said director Gerber.

“Shelter is a screenplay that has deep emotion and universal themes, and it takes us to a part of the country that is not shown often on film. When we read the script we knew it was a special project that we had to be involved with,” added producers Berman and Berger.

Leo is represented by Creative Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Beetz is represented by Creative Artists Agency and Grandview. Rysdahl is represented by Creative Artists Agency and Grandview. Finley is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Doss Talent.