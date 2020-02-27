‘Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown’ Documentary Kicks Off New ‘Vice Versa’ Series For Vice TV

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle’s struggles will be spotlighted as the first subject of a new documentary series from Vice TV.

Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown will premiere Tuesday, March 10 at 9 PM ET/PT. Produced by the UK-based production company ITN Productions, the hour-long special takes a deep dive into the rapid rise and unraveling of the Duchess of Sussex.

The report investigates the role that the monarchy and British tabloid media played in vilifying Markle. As the saga continues with Harry and Meghan’s loss of royal branding, the documentary confronts issues of race, prejudice, and obsession in a story that now threatens to upend one of the longest-running institutions in the world. The episode features exclusive interviews with palace insiders and experts, including William and Harry’s former butler, the American wives of the British aristocracy, and royal correspondents.

The documentary is Vice TV’s first release for Vice Versa, a new series of independent documentary specials that Vice says will give voice to radical and unapologetic points of view. The stories featured will tackle broken systems and corrupt power structures head on.

“Our flagship documentary series Vice Versa will serve as a hub for compelling storytelling that shakes the status quo and awakens viewers to new ideas. We take differing points of view of well known stories and topics.” said Morgan Hertzan, EVP and general manager Vice Television. “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown is a prime example of a point of view you won’t hear elsewhere – we’re tackling this subject in a confrontational way to say what’s really happening.”

Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown will be available on Vice TV via all major satellite and cable providers, ViceTV.com; and the Vice TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Chromecast.