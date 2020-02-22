Prince Harry And Meghan Will Drop “Royal” From Their Branding, Claim Queen Has No Jurisdiction On Word

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently engaged in a version of that old children’s insult comeback, “I know you are, but what am I?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a statement on their website late on Friday claiming that the Queen does not own the word “royal” across the world. But they have agreed to alter their “Sussex Royal” brand name in order to comply with a Buckingham Palace directive. Yet they also said they would keep their HRH titles.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word “Royal” overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use “Sussex Royal” or any iteration of the word “Royal” in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

The estranged duo planned to use the Sussex Royal name as a branding tool for their worldwide endeavors before the Palace nixed the idea.

“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place. Per the agreement, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The duo has reportedly been looking at property in Malibu as they establish a new life and business opportunities outside of the Royal Family.