Megan Fox & Bruce Willis Join Randall Emmett’s Directorial Debut ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’, Highland To Sell At EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are joining Emile Hirsch in Randall Emmett’s directorial debut Midnight In The Switchgrass, which Highland Film Group will be selling at the upcoming EFM.

Set in 2004, the film will follow an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida State officer (Hirsch) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Willis will play Fox’s FBI agent partner.

After producing more than 100 movies with Emmett/Furla Films partner George Furla, including Best Picture Oscar nominee The Irishman, Emmett begins shoot on his directorial debut March 9 in Puerto Rico. The $15M-budgeted thriller is being financed by EFO Films.

Furla and EFF’s Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luillo Ruiz. Executive producer is Lydia Hull, who brought the Alan Horsnail-penned script to the company.

Projects in post for EFO include Survive The Night with Bruce Willis, Force Of Nature with Mel Gibson and Hirsch, and Axis Sally with Al Pacino. Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress Fox has movies Big Gold Brick, Rogue and Think Like A Dog in post-production.