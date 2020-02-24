Media Stocks Set To Follow Global Markets, DJIA, Lower On Coronavirus Fear

Showbiz stocks were trading sharply lower in the pre-market Monday after global exchanges plunged on jitters over the spread of the coronavirus, which has moved into Italy, South Korea and Iran.

The Dow Futures was down nearly 800 points, or 2.75%; the Nasdaq Futures off 266 points, or 2.7%,; and the S&P Futures losing 88 points, or 2.6%, before the market open.

Stocks from Disney to ViacomCBS to Facebook, Sony, Apple and Google parent Alphabet were all falling, in line with the broader slump caused by increasing fears of a potential global pandemic and its human and economic impact.

In Italy, five people have died and at least 219 others have been infected, Angelo Borrelli, head of the country’s Civil Protection agency, said at a Monday news conference. Authorities have mandated closures across the country’s north. The cases had surged from three on Friday. Most cases are in Lombardy, a region in the north with Milan as the capital. Soccer matches were canceled, schools and universities closed and ten towns outside the city are under quarantine.

Most cases (over 77,000) remain concentrated in mainland China, followed by Japan (840) and South Korea (833). The outbreak in Italy in the biggest outside of Asia.