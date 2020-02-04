‘McQueen’ Director Ian Bonhôte To Helm Lucy Boynton Marianne Faithfull Pic; Altitude Boards Sales

Ian Bonhôte, a BAFTA nominee for his documentary McQueen, will helm upcoming musician biopic Faithfull.

As we revealed back in October, Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton will star as Marianne Faithfull, the iconic singer-songwriter who recorded 21 albums including the acclaimed Broken English and the more recent Negative Capability. Her publicized romance with Mick Jagger was influential on the Rolling Stones.

The film will track her rollercoaster career from initial stardom, her time as a homeless drug addict, and then her subsequent recovery.

Casting director Sarah Crowe (The Personal History Of David Copperfield) has been brought onboard and the search is now underway to fill the role of Jagger.

Producers on the pic are Julia Taylor-Stanley of Artemis Films, Colin Vaines of Synchronistic Pictures, and Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment. UK outfit Altitude has acquired worldwide sales rights.

Boynton will also executive produce alongside Julian Bird and Abi Gadsby from Lorton Entertainment, which is providing finance, as well as Francois Ravard, Gideon Wittenberg and Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall for Altitude. Hilary Davis is a co-producer.

Ian Bonhôte said, “Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry. The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist. I’m honoured to collaborate with Lucy and Julia to shine a light on Marianne’s timeless story.”

Marianne Faithfull added, “I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian.”