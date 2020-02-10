‘Mayans M.C.’ Co-Exec Producer Sean Tretta Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mayans M.C. co-executive producer Sean Tretta has signed a two-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios, the studio behind the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

Under the pact, Tretta will continue on The Mayans, which has been renewed for a third season, in addition to developing and writing new projects for networks and streaming platforms. On Fox 21’s talent roster, Tretta joins Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Elgin James, who signed an overall deal with the studio earlier this week.

“Sean is one of Elgin‘s key lieutenants on Mayans, a huge priority for us, and he’s a gifted creator in his own right. We’re happy to have him exclusively at Fox 21, said Bert Salke, President, Fox 21 Television Studios.

Tretta has been with Mayans M.C. since the series’ launch, starting as supervising producer and rising to his current role as co-executive producer at the beginning of season 2. Before Mayans M.C., Tretta was a writer-producer on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys for its entire four-season run. He also developed with M. Night Shyamalan at TNT. Tretta is repped by attorney Jennifer Levy at Behr Abramson Levy.