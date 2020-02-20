‘Matrix 4’: ‘Sense8’ Alum Brian J. Smith Joins Lana Wachowski Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Brian J. Smith is the second Sense8 alum to reteam with Lana Wachowski on Matrix 4 following Eréndira Ibarra’s addition.

Smith played Chicago police officer Will Gorski on the Netflix series. His role, natch, is being kept under wraps for the Warner Bros.-Village Roadshow fourthquel. He joins Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Andrew Caldwell and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character.

Wachowski is directing and co-write the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill, who executive produced Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix trilogy has amassed over $1.6 billion at the global box office. Matrix 4 hits theaters on March 5, 2021.

Smith stars in the USA series Treadstone an offshoot of Universal’s Bourne franchise from creator Tim Kring and Universal Cable Productions. He plays Doug McKenna, an all-American oil-rig worker whose life changes after he discovers long buried truths about himself. The series was acquired by Amazon for global distribution.

Smith can also be seen starring in the BBC World War Two drama series World on Fire which premiered in September in the UK and has been acquired by PBS. Other TV credits include Qunatico, Gossip Girl and Stargate Universe.

Onstage, he was recently seen as Chance Wayne in Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth, alongside Marcia Gay Harden at Chichester Festival Theatre in London, and recently reprised his role of The Gentleman Caller in the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie in the West End.

Smith is repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.