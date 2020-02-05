‘Matrix 4’ Adds ‘iZombie’ Actor Andrew Caldwell

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Caldwell has joined Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix 4 in a role that’s being kept under wraps. Production is already underway.
Caldwell joins Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character.
Lana Wachowski is directing and co-write the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill, who executive produced Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix trilogy has amassed over $1.6 billion at the global box office.
Last year, Caldwell starred in the Eli Roth produced thriller Haunt from writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. His other recent credits include the Universal sequel Unbroken: Path to Redemption, about the next chapter of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini. Caldwell also has had a major recurring arc on CW’s iZombie as Harley Johns and stars on the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger.
Caldwell is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.
