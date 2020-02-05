Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Harvey Weinstein Attorney Questions Accuser’s Psychiatric History; Private Photos Of Weinstein Shown To Jury

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

DGA & AMPTP To Start Contract Negotiations For New Film And TV Contract

Read the full story

‘Matrix 4’ Adds ‘iZombie’ Actor Andrew Caldwell

Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Caldwell has joined Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix 4 in a role that’s being kept under wraps. Production is already underway.

Caldwell joins Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character.

Lana Wachowski is directing and co-write the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill, who executive produced Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix trilogy has amassed over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Last year, Caldwell starred in the Eli Roth produced thriller Haunt from writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. His other recent credits include the Universal sequel Unbroken: Path to Redemption, about the next chapter of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini. Caldwell also has had a major recurring arc on CW’s iZombie as Harley Johns and stars on the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger. 

Caldwell is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad