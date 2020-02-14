‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’: Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar Among Voice Cast For Netflix Anime Series

Netflix has set an all-star voice cast for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, its upcoming anime series based on He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, produced by Mattel Television, will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago.

The cast includes Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor; Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam/He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela; Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer; Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor/Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko; Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra; Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor, Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena; Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto; Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor; Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro; Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow; Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man; Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.

Related Story 'Lucifer': Talks Underway For Another Season On Netflix

Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) serve as executive producers.

Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. In addition, Susan Corbin (Voltron) will produce.