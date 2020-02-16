Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Good Nurse’: FilmNation Boards Eddie Redmayne & Jessica Chastain Thriller Ahead Of EFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Masked Singer’ Bows Out On A Big High Of 6.4M Viewers In The UK

The Masked Singer
Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer has replicated its winning formula in the UK after the singing contest ended on a big ratings high for commercial broadcaster ITV.

The final episode of the Bandicoot TV-produced entertainment show was watched by 6.4M viewers at 7PM on Saturday night, according to live BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

That was The Masked Singer’s biggest audience to date in the UK, and was a million viewers ahead of any other episode in the eight-part series.

It was comfortably the biggest show of the day anywhere on British television, as Queen Bee was crowned winner and the final three celebrities were unmasked.

ITV is widely expected to commission a second season of The Masked Singer after it averaged an overnight audience of 5.2M over the course of its series.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad