‘The Masked Singer’ Bows Out On A Big High Of 6.4M Viewers In The UK

The Masked Singer has replicated its winning formula in the UK after the singing contest ended on a big ratings high for commercial broadcaster ITV.

The final episode of the Bandicoot TV-produced entertainment show was watched by 6.4M viewers at 7PM on Saturday night, according to live BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

That was The Masked Singer’s biggest audience to date in the UK, and was a million viewers ahead of any other episode in the eight-part series.

It was comfortably the biggest show of the day anywhere on British television, as Queen Bee was crowned winner and the final three celebrities were unmasked.

ITV is widely expected to commission a second season of The Masked Singer after it averaged an overnight audience of 5.2M over the course of its series.