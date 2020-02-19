EXCLUSIVE: Martin Scorsese is set to re-team with Paul Schrader on the First Reformed director’s next movie The Card Counter.

Fresh off his latest Oscar noms for The Irishman, Scorsese will executive produce the revenge thriller pic, marking his fifth collaboration with Schrader following Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, The Last Temptation Of Christ and Bringing Out The Dead.

I can also reveal that Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe have all officially joined Oscar Isaac in the movie, which centers on card player Tell (Isaac) whose spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Sheridan), an angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel (Dafoe).

Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda (Haddish), Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning a World Series of poker tournament.

Schrader, who also penned the screenplay, said on re-teaming with his Taxi Driver collaborator: “Scorsese and I liked the symmetry of it, the reflection of a long association and mutual love of hand made films.”

HanWay Films is handling international sales at EFM on The Card Counter, with David Gonzales of Northside Services and Endeavor Content overseeing the U.S. sale.

Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann and David Wulf are producing with William Olsson as executive producer.

The project also reunites Schrader with cinematographer Alexander Dynan and editor Benjamin Rodriguez Jr. who all worked together on First Reformed.