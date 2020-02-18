Martin McDonagh Plots ‘In Bruges’ Reteam With Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson For Next Film

EXCLUSIVE: Martin McDonagh’s next untitled film that he set up for world rights at Searchlight Pictures will re-team him with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, sources said.

Film is set on a remote Irish isle and they will play two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them. has a budget close to $20 million and will shoot this summer. Film4 is producing. The pic’s financing was put together by CAA Media Finance with Film4.

The writer/director teamed with those actors, and Ralph Fiennes in the McDonagh-scripted 2008 black comedy in which Farrell played a hitman who botches a job and is brought to the picturesque city in Belgium to enjoy himself before he is bumped off by a colleague (Gleeson). Turns out the hitman is suicidal because of the botched hit — a child was killed — and when his buddy halts his suicide attempt and refuses to bump him off, both of the assassins are targeted by their vicious boss (Fiennes). Pic was a big breakout directorial debut for McDonagh.

McDonagh directed his last film for Searchlight, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.