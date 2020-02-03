Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Oscar-Nominated ‘Honeyland’ Directors On Film’s Universal Themes And “Goddess-Like” Heroine

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Paid $75M For Global Movie Rights To 'Hamilton'; Biggest Film Acquisition Deal Ever?

Read the full story

‘Homecoming’ Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste Joins Mel Gibson & Walton Goggins In Dark Comedy ‘Fatman’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock (8423349bt) Marianne Jean-Baptiste Alfre Woodard hosts 8th Annual Oscars Sistahs Soiree, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2017
Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without A Trace, Amazon’s Homecoming)  has been cast alongside Mel Gibson and Walton Goggins in Fatman, a dark comedy written and directed by Eshom and Ian Nelms.

Gibson stars as a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline. Meanwhile, a neglected and precocious 12-year old decides to hire a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

Brandon James of Rough House Pictures, Fortitude’s Nadine de Barros, and Skywolf’s Lisa Wolofsky are producing the project with Rough House partners David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Jody Hill serving as executive producers.

Jean-Baptiste, who earned an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nomination for her supporting role in director Mike Leigh’s 1997 film, Secrets & Lies,  was a series regular on CBS’s Without A Trace and NBC’s Blindspot. She was most recently seen in the Peter Strickland-helmed indie film, In Fabric, as well as in the Amazon series Homecoming and in the Netflix musical drama series Soundtrack.

Jean-Baptiste is repped by APA and Untitled.

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad