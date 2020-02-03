‘Homecoming’ Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste Joins Mel Gibson & Walton Goggins In Dark Comedy ‘Fatman’

Oscar-nominated actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without A Trace, Amazon’s Homecoming) has been cast alongside Mel Gibson and Walton Goggins in Fatman, a dark comedy written and directed by Eshom and Ian Nelms.

Gibson stars as a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline. Meanwhile, a neglected and precocious 12-year old decides to hire a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

Brandon James of Rough House Pictures, Fortitude’s Nadine de Barros, and Skywolf’s Lisa Wolofsky are producing the project with Rough House partners David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Jody Hill serving as executive producers.

Jean-Baptiste, who earned an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nomination for her supporting role in director Mike Leigh’s 1997 film, Secrets & Lies, was a series regular on CBS’s Without A Trace and NBC’s Blindspot. She was most recently seen in the Peter Strickland-helmed indie film, In Fabric, as well as in the Amazon series Homecoming and in the Netflix musical drama series Soundtrack.

