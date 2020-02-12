Click to Skip Ad
Margot Robbie To Co-Star Opposite Christian Bale In David O. Russell New Regency Film

(L-R) Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and David O. Russell Shutterstock

Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie has come aboard David O. Russell’s currently untitled New Regency film, which Deadline previously reported had Christian Bale attached to star.

No details were given about the film’s plot other then it is based on an original idea by Russell. New Regency will produce and distribute through their deal with 20th Century Studios formerly known as Fox. Matthew Budman will also produce.

Robbie, who was up for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar this past Sunday for her role in Bombshell, is repped by Management 360, CAA, and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

