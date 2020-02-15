Man Charged With DUI In Crash That Left ‘Dawson’s Creek’ And ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Legless

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged a man with DUI in a Fairfax district crash last year that cost a TV actor both of his legs. John Michael Maese has been charged by the DA with one felony count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury, and a hit-and-run resulting in injury to another person, the DA’s office said.

Maese had a prior DUI conviction in an unrelated case and will also face a misdemeanor count of driving when privilege suspended or revoked for a driving under the influence conviction.

He could get more than seven years in state prison on the charges

The Aug. 2019 crash injured 47-year-old actor Obi Ndefo, who appeared on Dawson’s Creek and Stargate SG-1. He had just finished teaching a yoga class in the 7600 Block of Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax district and was standing behind his parked car near Erewhon Market. That’s when 25-year-old John Michael Maese hit him with his vehicle and fled the scene, the DA said.

Ndefo had one of his legs severed by the initial impat. The other was shattered and had to be amputated. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $268,000 to cover the costs of new prosthetic legs, surgeries and making Ndefo’s home wheelchair accessible.