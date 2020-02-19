MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ Revival Sets Sean Combs’ Sons & Laurie Ann Gibson As Judges – Watch Casting Call Video

It’s all about the progeny. MTV and Sean “Diddy” Combs have set the judges for their revival of the reality competition series Making the Band, and the acorns didn’t fall far from the tree.

The mogul’s sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs are set for the panel along with creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, who is returning to the franchise.

Watch the “Combs Cartel” is a casting-call video above.

The search to discover the world’s next breakout music stars will begin with a multi-city casting tour launching this month. Open auditions will be held in Atlanta (February 28-29), Houston (March 7-8), Charlotte, NC (March 13-14) and New York (March 21-22). Diddy and sons and Gibson will make appearances throughout the tour.

Making the Band hopefuls also can check out the vocal booths that will pop up around each city ahead of the open auditions. They offer a music video-style performance to approved audition songs. All submissions can be shared across social platforms and used to submit auditions online. MTV said.

The revived series will premiere in 2020, but no date has been set.

Making the Band premiered on MTV in 2002 with Combs at the helm, two years after the original edition that followed the founding of O-Town aired on ABC. The series quickly became a breakthrough concept in music and television that chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.