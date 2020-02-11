Makers Sets Next PBS Documentary ‘Not Done’; CREEM Magazine Pic Acquired By Greenwich; Vertical Doing ‘Banana Split’ – Film Briefs

Makers, the Verizon Media brand revolving around women, unveiled its latest PBS title Not Done, a documentary that expands on the pubcaster’s documentary series MAKERS: Women Who Make America. The news came Tuesday during the sixth annual MAKERS Conference, now underway at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Not Done will air June 30 at 8 PM on PBS timed to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Sara Wolitzky directed the hourlong doc, produced by Alexandra Moss and executive produced by Makers founder Dyllan McGee.

The film surveys the landscape of the multifaceted women’s movement and includes archival and new interviews with activists, writers, celebrities, athletes, and politicians to bring these stories to life and connect the dots between the past and the present moment of transformation. Gloria Steinem, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, CAA agent Maha Dakhil, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Shonda Rhimes, Jill Soloway, Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen and NYT journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey are among those featured.

Not Done is the first recipient of Verizon’s Future Fund, a $5 million commitment to support new and emerging female talent across entertainment and technology.

“We are inspired by a new generation of truth-speaking, politically active women that are changing norms and fighting with an intersectional perspective,” said McGee. “We are hopeful Not Done will galvanize others to join them in this reignited women’s movement and continue to move the needle toward equality, as MAKERS has done since its inception.”

***

Greenwich Entertainment has acquisition domestic distribution rights to CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine, Scott Crawford’s documentary that bowed at last year’s SXSW as Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM Magazine. A 2020 theatrical release is in the works.

The pic chronicles the inner workings of the iconic publication, which rode the wave of rock’s reinvention in the 1970s first as an underground Detroit newspaper and then a national must-read. The newsroom could be as wild and unruly as the music it covered, and the docu uncovers the personalities of the magazine’s staff — Lester Bangs, Dave Marsh, Greil Marcus, Robert Christgau and Jaan Uhelszki among others — and their relationships to the artists they covered.

Among those interviewed are Alice Cooper, Cameron Crowe, Michael Stipe, Jeff Ament, Chad Smith, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Kirk Hammett. Crawford and Uhelszki co-wrote the film.

JJ Kramer is producer, with Jenny Feterovich, Raisa Churina, Svetlana Chistyakova, Connie Kramer, Margaret Saadi Kramer and Todd Edinger executive producers. The deal was negotiated by Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and Submarine’s Dan Braun for the filmmakers.

***

Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Banana Split, the indie teen comedy co-written by and starring Hannah Marks alongside Liana Liberato and Dylan Sprouse. Benjamin Kasulke directed the pic, which will now hit theaters day and date with digital on March 27.

UPHE Content Group has international distribution rights.

The plot of the script from Marks and Joey Powers, who also executive produce: Over the course of a summer, two teenage girls develop the perfect kindred spirit friendship, with one big problem: one of them is dating the other’s ex. Jessica Hecht, Jacob Batalon, Haley Ramm and Addison Riecke also star.

The film was produced by LD Entertainment, American High and Burn Later Productions. Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Will Phelps, Sam Slater and Glen Trotiner are producers, with Marks, Power, Jennifer Monroe, Michael Glassman and Rowan Riley executive producing.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and UTA for the filmmakers.