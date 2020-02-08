Maggie Gyllenhaal To Play Elvis’ Mom In Warner Bros Pic; Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste Round Out ‘Silent Night’ Cast

A musical drama based on the life of Elvis Presley has signed Maggie Gyllenhaal to play the icon’s mother.

In the movie, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (“The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”) will explore the life and music of Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks (“Forrest Gump,” “Philadelphia”).

The story will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

In other news, Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Davida McKenzie have joined the cast of the Christmas film “Silent Night.” They join previously announced Keira Knightley (The Imitation), Griffin Davis and Matthew Goode.

Lily-Rose Depp is best known for her breakout performance in Kevin Smith’s Yoga-Hosers, which world-premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Since then, her credits include “The Summoning” (aka “Planetarium”) opposite Natalie Portman, Louis Garrel’s “A Faithful Man,” and David Michod’s “The King” with Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton on Netflix.

She has two films in post-production, including “Dreamland” with Armie Hammer, Luke Evans, Gary Oldman and Michelle Rodriguez, and “Voyagers” with Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste has appeared in several award-winning and critically acclaimed series, including BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” HBO/Sky Atlantic’s “Barry,” and NBC’s “The Good Place.” She was last seen in CBS All Access’ “Why Women Kill”opposite Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin from creator Marc Cherry, which has been renewed for a second season.

Lily Rose-Depp is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, CAA and Agence Adequat, Kirby Howell-Baptiste by CAA, Troika and Mosaic, Rufus Jones by Independent Talent Group and 3 Arts Entertainment, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and Davida McKenzie by Untitled Entertainment, Industry Entertainment and Gail Cowan Management.