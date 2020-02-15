Lynn Cohen Dies: Veteran Actor Who Played “Magda” On HBO’s ‘Sex And The City’ Was 86

Veteran screen and stage actor Lynn Cohen, who was best known for her role as “Magda” on HBO’s Sex and the City and its two film versions, died today at age 86. No cause of death was given in the announcement by her management company.

Cohen’s television resume includes recurring roles on the shows Damages, Nurse Jackie, The Affair, and Law & Order. She also guest-starred on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, God Friended Me, Chicago Med and Master of None.

In film, Cohen co-starred as Golda Meir in the Academy Award-nominted Steven Spielberg film Munich. She also appeared in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Eagle Eye, Across The Universe, and Vanya on 42nd Street, among others.

Her stage roles on Broadway included Orpheus Descending and Ivanov. She was a staple in the New York Theater community, earning her Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations, along with the New Dramatists’ Bowden Award, Fox Fellow, Lilly Award and the Richard Seff Award from Actor’s Equity Association.

No survivors or memorial plans have been announced.