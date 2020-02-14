‘Lucifer’: Talks Underway For Another Season On Netflix

The upcoming fifth season of Lucifer may not be as final as it seemed.

Netflix is in talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama, Deadline has confirmed.

Lucifer started on Fox, which canceled it after three seasons. Netflix rescued the series, extending its run by two seasons. Last summer, the streamer renewed the show for a fifth and “final” season. While 4-5 seasons is typical length for a successful Netflix series, and Lucifer has produced more episodes than a regular Netflix original series (its seasons vary between 13-26 episodes in length), the drama, starring Tom Ellis, has remained a strong performer on the streaming platform. The talks for more episodes were first reported by TVLine.

At 77 episodes through five seasons, Lucifer is already one of the longest running Netflix original series whose episode count is between veterans Orange Is the New Black (91) and House Of Cards (73).

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” series executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said at the time of the Season 5 renewal. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Lucifer, based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The series follows the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) take down criminals.