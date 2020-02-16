‘Love Island’: ITV Pulls Sunday Night Episode But Reality Dating Format Will Return Monday With Tribute To Caroline Flack

ITV has postponed another episode of Love Island following the death of Caroline Flack but the show will return on Monday night with a tribute to the former presenter.

The British broadcaster said that the decision had been made after “careful consideration” between Flack’s representatives and the Love Island production team.

The British commercial broadcaster did not air Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturday night, and there had been suggestions that the network would pull the plug on the series, which is due to end on February 23. It is understood that ITV execs spent much of Sunday discussing what to do following Flack’s death.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts,” ITV said in a statement.

Flack was found dead in her London home on Saturday and her lawyer confirmed that she took her own life. It follows her being charged with allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She denied the charge and was due to face trial in March.