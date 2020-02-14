‘Love Island’: CBS Reality Dating Format To Return Earlier In Summer As Network Launches Weekly Recap Episode

CBS has delivered Love Island a Valentine’s Day message – moving the second season of the reality series to May and giving it a new weekly recap episode for its second season.

The show, which is based on the British reality of the same name, will have its two-hour premiere on CBS on Thursday May 21 at 8pm. The first season began its run in July.

The show will run original episodes five nights a week with an additional weekly recap show on Saturdays. The new Saturday show echoes the ITV2 original, which airs never-seen-before clips over an hour.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders. The series is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment.

Producers are currently looking for cast with casting calls announced in Minneapolis and Orlando.

The show was handed a second season renewal in August and was set in a villa in Fiji, with sexy singletons looking to find love. While the show didn’t explode in the overnight ratings, it did perform well for a young audience, bringing the network’s average down considerably during its timeslot. The show expanded CBS’ summer audience, was well received by young female audiences and performed well digitally. The first season is currently available to watch on CBS.com and its mobile app.

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.