‘Love Is Blind’: Reunion Special Set For Nick & Vanessa Lachey’s Netflix Series

Fans of reality TV coupling competitions might be lamenting the fact that the final episode of Netflix’s Love Is Blind premieres this week, but fear not: There’s more drama ahead. The streamer said today that a reunion special will arrive next week.

“The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn’t end there,” Netflix tweeted. “On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey”:

We’l allow a moment for the most devout fans to come in from the ledge.

Love Is Blind posits just that: Singles can fall in love and get engaged without having laid eyes — or anything else — on each other. Here’s the official snogline, er logline:

“A three-week event that follows the journey of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. They take a less conventional approach to modern dating, where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without ever having seen them.

“With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests, and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

The series debuted on February 13 and wraps with a two-hour finale that launches Thursday.