‘Loki’: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins Marvel Series On Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off Apple’s The Morning Show, Gugu Mbatha-Raw is heading to another streaming drama. The British actress has been cast in Loki, the Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston as the trickster demi-god and brother to Thor, I have learned.

As is the case with every Marvel project, details about Mbatha-Raw’s role are kept under wraps but I hear it is a prominent character, possibly a female lead. In addition to Hiddleston, the only actor who has been confirmed by Marvel/Disney, Mbatha-Raw joins in the series fellow cast members Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino. Marvel had no comment.

In the new Marvel Studios series, Hiddleston returns as the mercurial Loki, the Asgardian god of mischief and everyone’s favorite Marvel villain, in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with a likely tie-in to the May 2021 supernatural sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Like all Marvel shows for Disney+, Loki is executive produced by studio chief Kevin Feige. The series’ writer, Michael Waldron, and director, Kate Herron, also executive produce. Filming is underway in Atlanta for a targeted spring 2021 debut.

Mbatha-Raw was a series regular on the first season of Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. On the big screen, she most recently starred in Motherless Brooklyn, alongside Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe. She will next be seen in the British comedy-drama Misbehaviour, starring alongside Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley, and in Come Away, starring opposite Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Additionally, she has completed production on World War II drama Summerland.

This marks Mbatha-Raw’s return to the Disney fold after her co-starring roles in A Wrinkle In Time and Beauty and the Beast.

