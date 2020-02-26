‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Still In The Works Despite Ominous Message From Star Hilary Duff

We’re getting one step closer each and every day to Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot…or are we?

Hilary Duff took to Instagram yesterday with a cryptic message to her fans following the news of the streamer’s Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor moving to Hulu because of its less-than-family-friendly subject matter.

“Sounds familiar,” Duff wrote. (See the screenshot of her Instagram Story below.)

Back in January, it was announced that creator Terri Minsky would be stepping down as showrunner of the sequel series due to creative differences. Based on Duff’s message, perhaps “adult themes” were to blame for the hold up.

Fans of the popular 2000s series shouldn’t worry too much, however. According to sources at Disney+, there’s been no change in the series’ status, and it is still being redeveloped.

Here’s hoping they can figure it out on the way.