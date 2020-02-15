‘Live PD: Wanted’ Renewed By A&E For Season 2 Of Tracking Down The Bad Guys

The original documentary series Live PD: Wanted has been greenlit for season two. Produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, the new season premieres on Thursday, February 27 at 9pm ET/PT.

Hosted by Tom Morris Jr. with analysis from crime journalist Michelle Sigona and Sheriff Mark Lamb of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (AZ), Live PD: Wanted” enlists the Live PD Nation and the public for tips and leads to track down suspects on the run from the law.

Each week, camera crews ride along with America’s police departments, sheriff’s offices, and federal task forces on their hunt for fugitives. Morris Jr., Lamb and Sigona break down the cases and activate the Live PD Nation to solve them.

The show was officially renewed the day after a big success story: the arrest of Melody Bannister by the US Marshals Office and the Hendricks County (IN) Sheriff’s Office, thanks to tips received on Dec. 12 via the show.

“Tips…drove the investigation into the direction which ultimately led investigators to Melody Bannister and her children’s location,” said Senior Inspector William “Hank” Martin, U.S. Marshal.

Bannister, who was featured on the Dec. 12 episode, abducted her four children and had been on the run since June 14, 2019. She was apprehended in Hendricks County, IN, and the children were found safe. Bannister was wanted on one count of a violation of a court order, four counts of abduction, and one count of filing a false police report.

Live PD®: Wanted is inspired by Morris Jr.’s signature “Wanted” segment that airs on Live PD. Viewer tips have led to the apprehension of over two dozen dangerous fugitives across the country.

The show is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, Philip Alongi and Joe Venafro. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb, and Brad Abramson.