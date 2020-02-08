‘Live From Hollywood: After The Awards’ Aims To Keep The Party Going Apres-Oscars

There’s good news for those who just can’t get enough Oscars glitz and glamour: “Live From Hollywood: After the Awards” is making sure Hollywood’s biggest night doesn’t end too soon.

The one-hour live broadcast from outside the Governors Ball will highlight the best moments of the evening, from the red carpet to the main show. It’s set to kick off at 10:00 p.m. PST/11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.

Maria Menounos, ESPN “First Take” personality Stephen A. Smith, and entertainment reporter and sportscaster Ben Lyons will chat with the night’s big winners and analyze the most iconic moments.

Menounos is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, motivational speaker, New York Times bestselling author, host of the Noovie cinema pre-show and founder/CEO of the AfterBuzz TV networks, which produces more than 150 hours of weekly programming for more than 120 countries worldwide. Menounos’ AfterBuzz TV mentorship program has helped launch hundreds of Hollywood careers, including Eboni K. Williams, WWE superstars Sonia Deville and Cathy Kelly, and “Entertainment Tonight”’s Courtney Tezano, Deidre Behart and Jason Carter. Her “Better Together with Maria Menounos” podcast remains one of the top-rated health shows on Apple Podcasts.

Smith is an ESPN sports television personality, motivational speaker, sports radio host, sports journalist and actor. He has been called the most powerful talent in the business just a year ago, and he followed it up with his best year as a professional as the host of “First Take.” It had its highest-rated year since it launched nearly a decade ago after making the move to ESPN. “My name has always been synonymous with sports and this is a career-crossover move that I have been waiting for, Stephen A. Smith co-hosting ‘Live From Hollywood: After the Awards.’”

Lyons is a Los Angeles-based on-air host and producer working at the intersection of film, sports and culture. He has covered every major film festival, sporting event and awards show, including the Academy Awards —this year for the 14th time. Lyons can be heard on ESPN-Los Angeles radio and as the co-host of “The Festival Rules” podcast series for ActionPark Media. He is a contributor to NBA-TV and Turner Sports, and is the co-founder of RebelCode, a production and distribution company focused on cinematic, artistic sports storytelling.

“Live From Hollywood: After the Awards” will be executive produced by Michael Antinoro, David Chamberlin and Marilyn Seabury of Film 45; and directed by Ryan Pollito. Film 45’s recent projects include Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Fashion Show” special, NFL Honors and “Steve” on Watch.