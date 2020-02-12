NBC Sets Premiere Dates For New Seasons Of ‘Little Big Shots’, ‘The Wall’ & ‘Songland’

NBC has set the premiere dates for three of its returning unscripted series.

The “completely reimagined” Little Big Shots returns for Season 4 at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1 — following a February 24 sneak preview — Season 3 The Wall goes up at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and Songland tunes up for Season 2 at 10 p.m. Monday, April 13.

Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy is hosting Little Big Shots, where she’ll meet inspiring and funny kids from around the world. They will share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It’s a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.

Little Big Shots is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Steve Harvey, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, and Alison Holloway. It is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with East 112th Street Productions, A Very Good Production and On the Day Productions.

‘The Wall’ NBC

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, The Wall returns from an extended hiatus after doling out more than $11 million in its first two seasons, and executive producer LeBron James has a game-changing twist to give away record-breaking money this time. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to more than $13 million. But with more reward comes more risk and the potential to lose it all. Every question and every decision could be the difference of millions of dollars.

The Wall is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with James, Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman serving as EPs. The series was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with Core Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

‘Songland’ NBC

The 10-episode sophomore run of Songland gives an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting and provides undiscovered songwriters the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of sought-after, Grammy-winning songwriter-producers – Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and OneRepublic frontman and Ryan Tedder – in the hopes of creating the recording artists’ next big hit songs.’

Songland is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey (The Voice), director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, Chad Hines and Maroon 5 lead singer and The Voice alum Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.