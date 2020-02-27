Hulu’s Lisa Holme Joins Discovery To Oversee Direct-To-Consumer Content Strategy

Discovery has hired Hulu exec Lisa Holme to oversee its direct-to-consumer content strategy.

Holme, who was VP, content acquisitions at the digital platform is the latest exec to join the team being put together by Peter Faricy, Discovery’s CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer.

Holme joins as Group Senior Vice President, Content and Commercial Strategy, Direct-to-Consumer, is based in LA and reports to Faricy.

Faricy revealed the news on the company’s fourth quarter and full year financials investor call. He highlighted recent hires including Avi Saxena, former VP of technology for Amazon Marketplace, as chief technology officer of direct-to-consumer for Discovery, former Amazon exec Tyler Whitworth, who joined as senior vice president and general manger of direct to consumer at Discovery to oversee Food Network Kitchen and Holme.

“We’re very excited about the talented team we’re building,” he said.

In this newly created role, Holme is responsible for setting the content strategy for Discovery’s DTC products in the U.S., including the curation, commissioning and acquisition of content. She will also manage commercial strategy, with a specific focus on distribution partners in alignment with Discovery’s ad sales teams.

Holme has been at Hulu for over nine years, where she has been responsible for acquiring content from broadcast networks, cable channels, studios and international rights holders for the digital platform. In 2018, she worked on a deal between Hulu and Discovery to expand distribution of thousands of hours of Discovery unscripted programming to the service including 4,000 episodes of shows such as Deadliest Catch, Mythbusters, Say Yes to the Dress, Naked and Afraid, Property Brothers and House Hunters.

Prior to Hulu, she was a production executive at Illumination Entertainment and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company.

“Lisa brings an impressive track record of success in content to Discovery and will be a key leader as we scale our direct-to-consumer businesses,” said Faricy. “Lisa’s leadership of our DTC content strategy and commercial partnerships will further bolster Discovery’s position as the leader in unscripted entertainment across all platforms.”

“Discovery has excelled at delivering unique and entertaining content to a global fan base of customers,” added Holme. “I’m thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment as the company expands its direct-to-consumer presence, building on its success with additional high-quality programming that will reach consumers in a range of compelling, new ways.”