Lionsgate, Starz In Output Deal For Split Theatrical Streaming Window In U.K.

Lionsgate announced Thursday it’s entered a theatrical output deal with Starzplay, its Starz platform’s premium international streaming service, to split first pay streaming rights in the U.K. to Lionsgate’s recently released and upcoming feature films.

Under the multi-year agreement, Starzplay subscribers in the U.K. will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including the blockbuster original film Knives Out, which has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide Bombshell, which has earned three Academy Award nod, and titles including Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood along with Lionsgate U.K.’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and Military Wives.

Lionsgate’s feature film slate grossed nearly $1.3 billion at the global box office in 2019.

“One of our top priorities is to supply Starzplay with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and 3rd party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world,” said Lionsgate president of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities.”

“We’re delighted to bring Lionsgate’s slate of star-driven and critically-acclaimed feature films to our UK subscribers,” said Starz executive vice president of International Digital Networks Superna Kalle. “Offering consumers great content is key to growing our subscriber base as we continue our international rollout, and this partnership only scratches the surface of what Lionsgate and Starz can achieve together.”

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate president of International Television & Digital Distribution Agapy Kapouranis, senior vice president and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales Nicky Wood, and vice president of UK, Turkey & Greece Television Sales Nazneen Sethi.

The Lionsgate titles join series already available on Starzplay including The Act, Pennyworth, Castle Rock and The Spanish Princess.

Starzplay, launched in 2018, has expanded its premium streaming platform into 49 countries. It offers Starz premium content, films and television series from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title library, and a line-up of third-party acquisitions.