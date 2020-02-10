Lili Taylor & Francois Arnaud To Star In ‘The Winter House’ Indie Thriller

Lili Taylor, who recently was seen in the Sundance film The Evening Hour, and The Borgias actor Francois Arnaud have signed on to star in The Winter House, an indie romantic thriller from writer-director Keith Boynton (The Scottish Play, Seven Lovers).

Hunter Emery (Hightown, Succession), Beth Fowler (Orange Is The New Black, Elementary) and Stephen Bradbury (Law & Order, The Path) co-star in the film, which is being produced by Tony Glazer and Summer Crockett Moore under their Choice Films banner.

The film tells the story of a brilliant and successful novelist (Taylor) seeking solitude in a rental home on a remote corner of New England in the dead of winter who encounters a handsome, charismatic and troubled grifter (Arnaud) who claims he’s the son of the landlord. As winter wears on, two lost souls will offer each other salvation, both knowing full well that the opposite is far more likely.

Shooting is underway in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Taylor, whose recent credits include the Netflix film Eli, The Nun and HBO’s limited series Perry Mason, is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment. Arnaud soon will be seen starring in director Adam O’Brien’s indie horror thriller Home. The actor is repped by APA and Lasher Group.