Liev Schreiber And Susie Abromeit Join Will Smith For ‘King Richard’

Liev Schreiber and Susie Abromeit are the latest additions to the forthcoming Warner Bros. pic King Richard, Deadline has confirmed. The pair will join Will Smith in the film which tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams who will be played by Saniyya Sidney (Fences, Hidden Figures) and Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem), respectively.

Schreiber is set to step in the role of real-life tennis coach Paul Cohen, who has worked with legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and others. Abromeit will play New York Times reporter Robin Finn

Reinaldo Marcus Green will sit in the director’s chair for the film written by Zach Baylin. It’s a true story of the hardscrabble but iron-willed father of Venus and Serena Williams who had a plan to make his daughters the greatest tennis players in the world.

Schreiber, who recently wrapped the final season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, can be seen next on the big screen in Wes Anderson’s upcoming The French Dispatch. He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Abromeit’s credits include Jessica Jones and Chicago Med. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

King Richard, a Westbrook Studios and Star Thrower co-production, is being produced by Tim White, Trevor White, and James Lassiter with Allan Mandelbaum, Jada Pinkett Smith and Caleb Pinkett serving as executive producers. Peter Dodd is overseeing the project for the studio. The film is slated to open in theaters on November 25.