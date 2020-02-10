Liberty Global, Netflix Extend European Partnership

Liberty Global extends pact with Netflix in Europe where The Witcher is popular

Liberty Global said Monday it has extended its European partnership with Netflix in a multi-year deal to continue offering Liberty’s 11 million video subscribers access to the streaming service.

It didn’t give a time-frame for the deal.

The partnership is Liberty Global leveraging its next-generation high-speed broadband networks to provide customers with streaming content, alongside broadcast and on-demand programming on TV screens. Liberty Global said it’s a first mover in this space with its owned Virgin Media in the U.K. being the first TV and broadband provider in Europe to launch Netflix within its advanced digital television platform seven years ago.

About half of Virgin’s video subscribers regularly access Netflix content on their TV sets with the service embedded on Liberty Global set top boxes.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Netflix and continue to provide the best of all worlds in content on a single, intuitive platform,” said Enrique Rodriguez, CTO, Liberty Global.

Liberty Global, the international prong of John Malone’s Denver-based Liberty Media empire, spans six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC with 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. It also serves 6 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service through millions of access points across its footprint.

It also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers, and has significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Lionsgate, Formula E racing and regional sports networks.