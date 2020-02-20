As the European Film Market gets underway in Berlin, here’s a last minute project that should stir some buyer interest. Liam Neeson will lead the cast of Memory, an action thriller from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell.

Pic is based on the 2003 Dutch film The Memory Of A Killer, Dario Scardapane (The Bridge) has written the screenplay for the English-language version.

Neeson will play an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision who, when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead

Cathy Schulman (Crash) is producing through her Welle Entertainment banner, with Rupert Maconick and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Michael Heimler (I Carry You With Me) and Ben Stillman (Gold) will executive produce and Black Bear will fully finance the film, which is scheduled to commence photography in August.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing, will represent domestic distribution rights. STXinternational has boarded international sales and will present the film to buyers at the EFM; the company will also distribute directly in UK and Ireland.

STX previously teamed with Campbell, Schulman and Sarkissian on The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, which grossed $145M worldwide.

Earlier this week, STX teamed with Black Bear and Elevation Pictures on a strategic distribution partnership.