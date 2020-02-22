EXCLUSIVE: The EFM dominoes are starting to fall. We understand that Liam Neeson action pic Memory has pre-sold to German indie-major Telepool in a low-mid seven figure deal here at the EFM. STX is handling international.

The action thriller will be directed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. Pic is based on the 2003 Dutch film The Memory Of A Killer, and Dario Scardapane (The Bridge) has written the screenplay for the English-language version, which is scheduled to start shoot in August.

Neeson will play an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision who, when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead.

Cathy Schulman (Crash) is producing through her Welle Entertainment banner, with Rupert Maconick and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Michael Heimler (I Carry You With Me) and Ben Stillman (Gold) will executive produce and Black Bear will fully finance the film. CAA Media Finance reps domestic rights.

STX previously teamed with Campbell, Schulman and Sarkissian on The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, which grossed $145M worldwide. The studio’s international team is on a roll here at the EFM. This is the second big deal they’ve closed today after Leonine swooped on rights to Gerard Butler action pic Remote Control.