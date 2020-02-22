Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Liam Neeson Action Pic ‘Memory’ Sells To Telepool For STX & Black Bear – EFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

EFM Big Deal: Gerard Butler Action-Thriller Pre-Sells To Germany

Read the full story

Liam Neeson Action Pic ‘Memory’ Sells To Telepool For STX & Black Bear – EFM

By Andreas Wiseman, Tom Grater

Liam Neeson
REX/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: The EFM dominoes are starting to fall. We understand that Liam Neeson action pic Memory has pre-sold to German indie-major Telepool in a low-mid seven figure deal here at the EFM. STX is handling international.

The action thriller will be directed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. Pic is based on the 2003 Dutch film The Memory Of A Killer, and Dario Scardapane (The Bridge) has written the screenplay for the English-language version, which is scheduled to start shoot in August.

Neeson will play an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision who, when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead.

Cathy Schulman (Crash) is producing through her Welle Entertainment banner, with Rupert Maconick and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Michael Heimler (I Carry You With Me) and Ben Stillman (Gold) will executive produce and Black Bear will fully finance the film. CAA Media Finance reps domestic rights.

STX previously teamed with Campbell, Schulman and Sarkissian on The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, which grossed $145M worldwide. The studio’s international team is on a roll here at the EFM. This is the second big deal they’ve closed today after Leonine swooped on rights to Gerard Butler action pic Remote Control.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad