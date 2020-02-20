EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at Liam Neeson in action adventure film The Ice Road, which is currently shooting in Winnipeg, Canada.

Laurence Fishburne also stars in the movie, which Solution Entertainment Group and CAA Media Finance are selling at the EFM. The film tells the story of a rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners in a collapsed diamond mine in the far northern regions of Canada. Fishburne plays Goldenrod, the trucking company owner who hires driver Mike (Neeson), and accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Die Hard With A Vengeance and Armageddon writer Jonathan Hensleigh is directing from his screenplay. ShivHans Pictures is producer and co-financier alongside producer/financier CODE Entertainment.

Also starring are Ray McKinnon, Marcus Thomas, Benjamin Walker and Amber Midthunder.