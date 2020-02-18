Liam Neeson Action-Thriller ‘Honest Thief’ Sells To UK

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK & Irish rights to action-thriller Honest Thief, starring Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Ramos and Robert Patrick.

Directed by Mark Williams, co-creator and producer of Netflix series Ozark and producer of Warner Bros’ The Accountant, Neeson stars as a bank robber who tries to turn himself in after falling for a woman (Walsh) who works at the storage facility where he’s stashed his money. Complications ensue when his case is turned over to a corrupt FBI agent (Courtney) and he must go underground to save both himself and the woman he loves.

The deal was negotiated by Lisa Wilson, partner and co-founder of The Solution Entertainment Group and Signature’s CEO Marc Goldberg. Briarcliff has U.S. rights to the well-sold film.

Signature’s director of acquisitions and development Elizabeth Williams said, “We are delighted to have acquired Honest Thief with Liam Neeson, one of the biggest stars in the world. UK & Irish audiences will love its breath-taking action and plot twists, with Liam in his element as a highly skilled ex-criminal just trying to do the right thing. The film will be a tentpole release for Signature in 2020 and its addition to the slate demonstrates the company’s ongoing dedication to releasing the most exciting independent action films in the market”.

Signature’s 2020 lineup includes Daniel Radcliffe starrer Escape From Pretoria, Naomi Watts thriller The Wolf Hour, Berlin Film Festival title Persian Lessons, Arnold Schwarzenegger pic The Iron Mask and Paul Rudd film The Catcher Was A Spy.