‘And Then We Danced’ Director Levan Akin Inks With UTA & Casarotto Ramsay

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Levan Akin, whose most recent film And Then We Danced was Sweden’s submission into this year’s International Feature Oscar race, has jointly signed with UTA and London-based Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. The agencies will rep the filmmaker in the U.S. and UK, respectively, as part of the deal.

And Then We Danced is the third feature from the Sweden-born filmmaker of Georgian descent. The Georgian-language film was the first LGBTQ+ movie set in the country — it ran into protests in its debut there after its premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. It just screened in the Spotlight section last month at Sundance.

Set in the world of ancient Georgian dance, the film follows an obsessive young dancer Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), who has been training at the National Georgian Ensemble with his partner, Mary (Ana Javakishvili), since he was a child. However, when new dancer Irakli (Bachi Valishvili) arrives, what begins as a rivalry soon turns to longing as the two draw closer together.

Akin’s previous films include The Circle, a thriller based on the YA novel of the same name that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015; and Certain People, which bowed at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012.

In TV, Akin’s directing credits include several episodes of the STV Drama series Real Humans, which was remade as Humans and aired on AMC in the U.S. and on Channel 4 in the UK.