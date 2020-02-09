Leslie Jones Skipped Voting On Most Oscar Categories Over Lack Of Black Nominees

It’s common to read about Oscar voters who anonymously reveal their selections to reporters, but Leslie Jones has gone public with her picks by posting the details on social media.

The actress and comedian took to Twitter Friday to call out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the lack of diversity among the nominees. Jones, who was invited to join the academy in 2017, said it didn’t take long to fill out her Oscar ballot because she only voted for the black people.

“Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didn’t take long cause there are no black people on it,” she tweeted. “So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting #moreblackpeopleplease.”

Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didn’t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting. #moreblackpeopleplease — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 8, 2020

The post prompted dozens of comments, with some social media users telling the Saturday Night Live alum she was being “racist.”

“I love you, but how is that not just as racist as if a white actor said they didn’t vote for any non-white actors? #becolorblind,” one person responded.

Another told Jones she should have voted for Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite.

“Parasite is a huge deal with an all Asian cast, remember Asians and Latinos are less represented in the media than black folks even. 3% for Latinos and over half that is non speaking roles,” the person wrote.

Still, others pointed out that Hair Love filmmaker Matthew Cherry, who is African American, is nominated in the Best Animated Short Film category. Jones responded to her critics.

“Ok geeeez yes I voted for @MatthewACherry tooo didn’t think I needed to say that! The post was obvious! No chill. His film was on before @AngryBirdsMovie #iswearimdonewithyall,” she tweeted.

Jones got her big break as a regular player on SNL. She’s also had roles in the films Top Five (2015), Ghostbusters (2016), and The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019).

Final Oscar voting ended on Tuesday, February 4.