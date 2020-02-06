‘Lego Masters’ Builds Solid Ratings Debut; ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘Chicago’ Trio Top Wednesday

Fox laid the first brick in its Will Arnett-hosted competition Lego Masters on Wednesday, building a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.84 million viewers. The premiere series premiere benefited from The Masked Singer (2.0, 7.40M) as its lead-in, with the singing series returning to earth from the 8.1 rating and 23.7 million viewers who watched the Season 3 premiere immediately following the Super Bowl.

The Fox duo last night helped the network take the overall win in the demo, while NBC won total viewers.

At NBC, its Chicago trio was even across the board, with Chicago Med (1.1, 8.60M) and Chicago Fire (1.1, 8.18M) overtaking The Masked Singer in viewers. Chicago PD (1.1, 7.15M) followed and easily topped the 10 PM hour.

CBS aired a Survivor special (0.6, 3.88M) which seemed like it went overlooked. It also served a double helping of Criminal Minds, with the first hour (0.6, 4.33M) ticking down from last week and the second (0.5, 3.78M) dipping another tenth.

ABC aired a special episode of The Bachelor (1.3, 5.08M), which stumbled two-tenths — probably because fans took a break after Monday’s three-hour journey. Stumptown (0.4, 2.2M) rounded out the network’s night, holding steady with last week but hitting an audience low.

At the CW, all was steady with Riverdale (0.2, 676,000) and Nancy Drew (0.1, 632K).