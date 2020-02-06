Legion M Signs Advisory Agreement With Endeavor Content

Legion M, which bills itself as the world’s “first fan-owned entertainment company,” has signed an advisory agreement with Endeavor Content to accelerate development of Legion M’s expanding slate of film and TV projects.

The partnership will plug Legion M into Endeavor Content’s full battery of advisory services, including financing, development, and sales.

Legion M recently acquired Brian Staveley’s fantasy epic The Chronicles of the Unhewn Throne and has recruited Hellboy screenwriter Andrew Cosby to take on the showrunner role for a planned steampunk TV series called Evermor. Legion M also just published its first comic book, Girl With No Name, an Old West tale the company is co-producing as a feature film. At the just-concluded Sundance Film Festival, Legion m launched its next-gen Film Scout app to collect consumer data for analytics that may yield acquisition insights.

Legion M uses equity crowdfunding laws enabled by the federal Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to offer fans the opportunity to invest directly in an early-stage entertainment company. With that approach Legion M now has more than 100,000 registered members and more than 25,000 company investors. Both those totals more than doubled in 2019.

“Joining forces with Endeavor Content marks an exciting new phase for Legion M, opening innumerable possibilities for our expanding portfolio of original projects,” said Paul Scanlan, Legion M co-founder and CEO. “Harnessing Endeavor Content’s strategic guidance and network amplifies our ability to bring projects to market together with our passionate, engaged, and ever-growing fan community ready to support.”

Endeavor Content is a division of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports, and content company.