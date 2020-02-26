Legendary Appoints Matthew Erramouspe As Chief Legal Officer & EVP

Legendary Entertainment has named O’Melveny & Myers’ Matthew Erramouspe as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President.

At O’Melveny & Myers Erramouspe was the co-chair of the firm’s sports and media practice group. Recently he represented Legendary in its joint venture with Chris Albrecht to develop, finance and produce premium international scripted television.

In the newly created position, Erramouspe will report to Legendary’s CEO Joshua Grode and work closely with the heads of the studio’s business units.

“Matthew has been a trusted advisor and colleague for many years,” Grode said in a statement. “His knowledge and expertise across M&A, the film, streaming and TV industry, and the media landscape in general are a great complement to the team of best-in-class Legendary executives who continue to grow our business and contribute to our success.”

Related Story Colony Capital Eyeing Minority Stake In Legendary Entertainment

“I feel very fortunate to be joining Legendary and its exceptional management team led by Josh,” Erramouspe added, “I couldn’t be more enthusiastic or optimistic about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for this well-positioned company. And while I will miss my O’Melveny family of more than twenty years, I look forward to continue working with them as their client.”

During his tenure as co-chair of O’Melveny’s Entertainment, Sports and Media transactional practice, Erramouspe counselled clients in all business and legal aspects related to the financing, acquisition, production, distribution and other exploitation of content and live events. He was also at the forefront of the increased cooperation between the US and China in the entertainment and media sectors, and guided clients through the complexities of cross-border licensing, financing, production and distribution deals. He serves on the Advisory Board for the Ziffren Center for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law at the UCLA School of Law.