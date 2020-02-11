Laurence Fishburne Takes ‘The Ice Road’ With Liam Neeson; Shivhans To Co-Fi With Code Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Fishburne is set to join Liam Neeson to star in the upcoming action adventure film The Ice Road, which Jonathan Hensleigh will direct from his screenplay. Shivani Rawat’s ShivHans Pictures is boarding the action film as producer and co-financier alongside producer/financier CODE Entertainment. Pic is underway in Winnipeg, Canada.

Starring with Fishburne and Neeson will be Ray McKinnon (Ford V Ferrari) Marcus Thomas (The Forger), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), and Amber Midthunder (Hell Or High Water).

The film tells the story of a rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners in a collapsed diamond mine in the far northern regions of Canada. Fishburne will plays Goldenrod, the trucking company owner who hires driver Mike (Neeson), and accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Hensleigh’s credits as a writer include Die Hard with A Vengeance, Armageddon and Jumanji, and he directed The Punisher and Kill The Irishman. Set for cinematographer is Tom Stern (Sully).

Said Rawat: “We are excited to partner with CODE Entertainment on the journey ahead for The Ice Road, a dynamic and thrilling story brought to life with renowned, stellar performers including Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne.”

CODE’s Bart Rosenblatt and Al Corley echoed: “We are thrilled to partner with Shivani Rawat and her talented team who have produced so many wonderful films. And we are incredibly fortunate to add such an extraordinary group of actors led by Laurence Fishburne to join Liam Neeson in the cast, and to have Tom Stern join us as director of photography.”

Rawat, Rosenblatt, Corley produce with Eugene Musso, Envision Media Arts’ Lee Nelson and David Tish. Jonathan Dana is exec producer along with Lisa Wilson and Myles Nestel of The Solution and EMA’s David Buelow. Cary Davies and John Leonetti are co-producers. Solution Entertainment Group is handling international sales while CAA Media Finance is repping U.S. distribution rights.

Fishburne most recently reunited with The Matrix cohort Keanu Reeves in the John Wick films.