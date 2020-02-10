Laura Dern Calls Best Supporting Actress Oscar Win “The Best Birthday Present Ever”

A clear frontrunner throughout the awards season, Laura Dern capped off her hot streak tonight by winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her trenchant performance in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

While she adds to her Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, and BAFTA trophies, this win was extra special for Dern as it comes a day before her birthday.

“This is the best birthday present ever,” she said while accepting her award onstage.

She, of course, did not forget to thank Baumbach for “his vision” and “his magic.”

“Noah wrote a movie about love and about reaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family and home and hopefully for all of us, in the name of our planet.”

She also mentioned her “acting heroes.”

“Some say, you never meet your heroes. I say if you’re really blessed you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

Dern beat out Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh for Little Women, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.