Latino Star Mauricio Ochmann Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Spanish language star Mauricio Ochmann, whose credits include El Señor de los Cielos and its spinoff El Chema, the latter being the highest rated television show in the history of the Telemundo Network, has moved to UTA for representation in all areas.

Ochmann’s feature film credits include Hazlo Como Hombre and Ya Veremos, both of which have been hits in Mexico, grossing around $10m each. His next U.S. release will be Y Como Es El, a two hander with Omar Chaparro releasing in April via Pantelion/Lionsgate.

The actor is currently shooting in Mexico on Salvador Espinosa’s Netflix original Ahi Te Encargo.

Alongside acting work, Ochmann is moving into directing, having helmed English language short Diaz. He is now developing his feature debut.

Ochmann and his wife Aislinn Derbez, also an actor, run their production company A Toda Madre Entertainment, which has several features in development, including one with Sony Picttures.

He continues to be managed by Larry Robinson at Los Angeles and London based management and production company Avatar Entertainment. Ochmann was previously repped by CAA.