Lark Voorhies Responds To Being Excluded From ‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival: “I Feel A Bit Slighted And Hurt”

As NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock ramps up for the forthcoming revival of the classic teen series Saved by the Bell, there is one character that we won’t be seeing the fashionable gossip queen Lisa Turtle played by Lark Voorhies. On Wednesday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the actress addressed how she felt about being omitted from the new series.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members events,” she read from a journal entry on The Dr. Oz Show. “Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

She was primarily there to talk about her bipolar diagnosis, but the titular host asked her about not being asked to return to the classic teen series. He showed her pictures of Saved by the Bell alums Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar at reunion dinners and asked her how she felt about seeing them and not being included in these dinners. She simply said she felt “empowered” and that “they have the right” to socialize but also said she would like to be included. Her fellow castmate Dustin Diamond, who played Screech is also absent from these reunions and is not expected to appear on the series.

Watch the video of Voorhies below.

The forthcoming Saved by the Bell revival will include original-series cast members Berkley, Lopez and Gosselaar. They will join new leads Josie Totah and Dexter Darden. In the revival, California Governor Zack Morris (Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.